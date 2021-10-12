Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after buying an additional 111,157 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,942,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 368,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.