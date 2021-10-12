Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.03

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 19739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

