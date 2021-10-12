Argon (ARGON) Reaches Market Cap of $4.95 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $300,659.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00057237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00073110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.88 or 0.99975843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.13 or 0.05943271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,970,275 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

