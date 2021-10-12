Ark (ARK) Hits Market Cap of $259.12 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $259.12 million and approximately $22.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,535,790 coins and its circulating supply is 132,414,893 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.