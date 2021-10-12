Ark (ARK) Price Up 16% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Ark has a total market cap of $244.40 million and approximately $31.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,519,604 coins and its circulating supply is 132,398,707 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

