ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $31,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $115.15.

