Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.27 ($8.55).

A number of analysts have commented on AT1 shares. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.00 ($7.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

