Arqma (ARQ) One Day Volume Tops $8,743.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Arqma has a total market cap of $616,472.73 and approximately $8,743.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,172.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.37 or 0.06201254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00305919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.40 or 0.01045708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.00496698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.08 or 0.00390011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00298454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,009,748 coins and its circulating supply is 10,965,204 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

