Arweave Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $45.21 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.38 or 0.00096678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

