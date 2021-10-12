Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 5.6%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.82 and last traded at $111.84. 107,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,579,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion and a PE ratio of -61.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,448,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

