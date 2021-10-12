Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Ashland Global worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 25.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $18,799,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.