Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

Ashland Global stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.21. 425,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,426. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

