ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 2,900 by Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on ASOS in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on ASOS in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,625.38 ($73.50).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,289.61 ($29.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,516.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,427.29.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

