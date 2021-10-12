ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,729.23 ($74.85).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,307.14 ($30.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,516.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,427.29. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,275 ($29.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

