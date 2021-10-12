ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.83

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 17582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,040.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

