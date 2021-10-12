Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $176.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

AZPN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,967. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.