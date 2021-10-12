Assemble Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $6.99 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.88 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00218622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00093570 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.