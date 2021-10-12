Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,736 shares.The stock last traded at $39.60 and had previously closed at $39.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AC shares. TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 560.55%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,317 shares of company stock worth $364,132. 85.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

