Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 6.7%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.00. 66,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,833,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

