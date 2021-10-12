AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a £100 ($130.65) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,018 ($117.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,500.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,162.86. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,021.42 ($117.87).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

