AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,965 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 0.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $26,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AZN stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. 51,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. The company has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

