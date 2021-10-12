Atb Cap Markets Lowers Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to Sector Perform

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,500 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $334,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,420 shares of company stock worth $5,503,213. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

