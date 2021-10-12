ATB Capital Boosts PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$8.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.39. 71,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$267.37 million and a P/E ratio of 28.74. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.55.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,250,000. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$31,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at C$313,590.55. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $108,864 over the last ninety days.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.