ATB Capital Boosts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$8.25

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TOT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

TOT stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.16. 54,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,198. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.04 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.18.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 260,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,149,041.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,290,244.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 592,800 shares of company stock worth $2,499,962.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

