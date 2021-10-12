ATB Capital Downgrades Shawcor (TSE:SCL) to Sector Perform

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.50. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

SCL traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.90. 473,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.49. The company has a market cap of C$415.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$2.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

