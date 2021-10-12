ATB Capital Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$26.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOA. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.31.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.31 on Tuesday, reaching C$19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.19. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$8.35 and a 52-week high of C$21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.68.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

