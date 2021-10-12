Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Tops $50,532.74

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $50,532.74 and $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 97.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,288,565 coins and its circulating supply is 44,121,221 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

