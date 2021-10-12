Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,733.06

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. Atheios has a market cap of $49,733.06 and $231.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,311,757 coins and its circulating supply is 44,140,953 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.