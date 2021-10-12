Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $165,000.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.07. 860,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $4,319,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

