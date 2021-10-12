Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 3,700.0% in September

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATCMF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Atico Mining has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.65.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

