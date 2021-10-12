Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.18. 43,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,195. The firm has a market cap of $551.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

