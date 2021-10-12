Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CL King started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:ATC opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Atotech during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

