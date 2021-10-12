AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Tonya Austin Sells 665 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $94,699.86.

On Friday, August 13th, Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20.

On Friday, July 16th, Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,233. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in AtriCure by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

