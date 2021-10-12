Augean (LON:AUG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $329.37

Augean plc (LON:AUG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.37 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.85). Augean shares last traded at GBX 369.65 ($4.83), with a volume of 13,637 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 329.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.86. The stock has a market cap of £388.03 million and a P/E ratio of 26.40.

About Augean (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

