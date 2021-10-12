Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $1,425,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 134.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after acquiring an additional 299,163 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $276.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

