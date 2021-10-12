Automata Network (ATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $159.97 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001651 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $159.97 million and $21.95 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

