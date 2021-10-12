Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $203.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average is $199.94. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $144.59 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

