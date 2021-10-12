Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.34. 24,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,271. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.59 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

