Autonio Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $131,419.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00123598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,090.31 or 0.99705827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.29 or 0.06156332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.