AutoZone (AZO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO):

9/22/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1,600.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,674.08 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,738.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,617.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,527.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

