Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.01

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.01 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 108.15 ($1.41). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 836,967 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of £281.55 million and a P/E ratio of -12.91.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

