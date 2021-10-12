Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $12.40 billion and approximately $738.67 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $56.31 or 0.00099883 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.87 or 0.00423738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

