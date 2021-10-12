Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND)’s stock price rose 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 453,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

