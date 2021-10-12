AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $244.00 at KeyCorp

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $236.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.61.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $223.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average of $211.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

