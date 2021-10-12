AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $244.00 at KeyCorp

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $236.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.
AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.61.
Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $223.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average of $211.92.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.