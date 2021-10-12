Avast (LON:AVST) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Avast (LON:AVST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 565.20 ($7.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 582.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.