Avast (LON:AVST) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Avast (LON:AVST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 565.20 ($7.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 582.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

