Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $17,001.20 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 760 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $17,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 471,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

