Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,794 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Avis Budget Group worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,735,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

