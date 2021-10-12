Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1,985.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

