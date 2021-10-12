Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,659.96

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,659.96 ($34.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,854 ($24.22). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,885 ($24.63), with a volume of 53,109 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,059.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,659.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The firm has a market cap of £584.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

In related news, insider Paul McDonald purchased 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,069 ($27.03) per share, with a total value of £39,973.08 ($52,225.08). Insiders have acquired 1,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,644 in the last three months.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

