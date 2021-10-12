AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Cut to $25.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 353.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $240.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.